Commerce analyzed the impact of labor lawsuits and employee registration on SMEs

During the second informative meeting, which was chaired by the national deputy Gabriela Lena (UCR), representatives of different entities presented in order to address the problem of labor lawsuitss, employee registration and its impact on trade and SMEs.

Counter Marco Kon, from the Catamarca Council of Economic Sciences, remarked that it is important “to identify the problems and then move forward with proposals and give glimpses of hope.” In this sense, he explained that “there is a lack of incentives for companies to hire workers, for example, in terms of the amount of social charges, the excess of formal obligations and the lack of tax incentives to be able to hire workers at the provincial level “.

Meanwhile, Kon detailed some proposals, of which he highlighted the one to generalize the reduction of gross income to employers; create a labor monotribute, where it is possible to simplify the workload or to provide subsidies to small and medium-sized companies; and the complementarity between salary and social plan. Likewise, he questioned the high cost of dismissal without cause and that there is an excessive incentive to be an employee of the public administration.

From the same entity, its president, the lawyer Federico Rueda, expressed that “we see that the participation of professionals is very important when the deputies turn to the law and, later, follow up on them, since at the time of implementation they do not finish fulfilling the purpose that was has given at the time of writing them”.



Testimonials

The doctor Laura Velardez, a labor lawyer from the city of Resistencia, Chaco, asked “to seek to differentiate between large companies, which have many employees, and micro-SMEs, which have one, two or three employees, since the mechanics are different.” “Contributions cannot be paid, it is a suffocation that SMEs have”, she stressed while she urged that “when facing a reform it is a global one”.

Finally, the president of Nieve Sol SA and Rio Sky SA., Walter Calderón, denounced that “we are suffering from a silent industry of labor lawsuits that has spread in a very important way, that lives killing us and we have no alternative, with psychiatric certificates that are worth, in the area, five thousand pesos”. “Unfortunately, we are in a totally unfavorable situation,” he lashed out, and along the same lines, added: “Today, being an entrepreneur is a tremendous survival, where every day we have different situations, all against us.”