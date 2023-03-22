Commission wants to present rules against greenwashing

The EU Commission wants to present a law against greenwashing today. This should enable consumers, for example, to better recognize whether a product that is marketed in a climate-friendly manner is actually less harmful to the climate and the environment or not. According to consumer protection organizations, these rules on green advertising promises should apply to all products.

According to the Commission, the new rules should give consumers reliable information about the sustainability of products. This is not about mandatory information, but about voluntary statements by companies about products and organizations.

According to a 2020 study by the agency, more than half of the claims made about the climate friendliness of goods were vague, misleading or unfounded. At the same time, the rules should also benefit companies that can genuinely substantiate their claims.