Commuter joy from May 1: where the 49-euro ticket is particularly worthwhile



Now that the Bundestag and Bundesrat have given their approval, everything is happening surprisingly quickly: the Deutschlandticket for 49 euros a month will be available on May 1st, and you can buy it – usually as a subscription – starting this Monday. Numerous transport companies have already accepted pre-orders, and sales of the new 49-euro ticket officially begin on Monday. The Association of Transport Companies (VDV) assumes that around 5.6 million people will become new subscribers to local public transport thanks to the Deutschlandticket. In addition, the VDV expects that 11 million of the currently around 12 to 14 million people with a local transport subscription will switch to the Deutschlandticket.

200 euros less between the main train stations in Cologne and Düsseldorf

The savings for commuters with the new ticket for 49 euros a month or 588 euros a year vary greatly, but are consistently generous for popular commuter routes. For example, anyone who commutes between Cologne Central Station and Düsseldorf Central Station currently has to pay around 250 euros for the monthly subscription subscription for the 40-minute journey. The monthly ticket costs EUR 229.30 between Bremen and Hamburg and EUR 226.90 between Hanover and Göttingen.

In the Verkehrsverbund Stuttgart, the monthly ticket as a subscription variant/annual ticket costs 205.83 euros per month. The network is divided into eight zones, if you don’t need all zones, you can get away with it cheaper. Cities such as Böblingen or Ludwigsburg belong to the network area. But if you commute from Karlsruhe, Aalen or Tübingen to Stuttgart, for example, you have to pay more.

Commuting to Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt is significantly cheaper

Anyone in Bavaria who commutes from Dachau to Munich with the Isarcard of the Munich transport association MVV currently pays 966 euros for an annual pass for the greater area. From Fürstenfeldbruck or Starnberg 1197 euros are due, from Herrsching am Ammersee 1497 euros, from Freising, Erding or Wolfratshausen 1761 euros.

For long-distance commuters who travel by train, the 49-euro ticket is even more worthwhile: Deutsche Bahn offers the digital annual subscription with local trains for the Augsburg – Munich route for 2595 euros, the Rosenheim – Munich route costs 2620 euros and the Route Ingolstadt – Munich even 2734 euros.

For commuters in Berlin and Brandenburg, the savings are still small in comparison. For the Potsdam – Berlin route, a subscription with annual debits has been due since April 1, 1038. Anyone who commutes from Frankfurt (Oder) to Berlin has to pay 1714 euros in the year.

Frankfurt in Hesse is a real commuter magnet. Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the city is significantly busier than at other times. Many employees come from Wiesbaden to the Main metropolis – according to the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund, the annual ticket for these commuters costs 1902 euros with a one-off debit. The same applies to the Mainz – Frankfurt am Main route.

But: With the Deutschlandticket, you are generally not allowed to take it with you

In terms of price, the Deutschlandticket is unbeatable for all the routes mentioned, in some cases it is worth it after just two journeys – between Hamburg and Bremen, for example, a single ticket currently costs 25 euros. But: The Deutschlandticket is personal and usually does not offer the possibility to take other people with you. Some of the season tickets listed above allow you to take them with you, at least at certain times, or are transferrable. A closer look at the details of the current tariff can certainly not hurt.

Germany ticket possible as a job ticket

Job tickets on many routes already ensure significantly lower monthly prices. However, these tickets are very different in terms of their regulations, additional payment options and validity and can hardly be compared.

The Deutschlandticket can also be obtained as a job ticket. If the employer bears at least 25 percent of the costs, there is a further 5 percent discount. That means: If the employer pays the minimum amount of 12.25 euros, the Deutschlandticket costs the consumer only 34.30 euros.



(tiw)

