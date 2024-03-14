Composer Hans Zimmer prepares his first tour in seven years

LOS ANGELES.- For years, the original music of German composer Hans Zimmer has been the soundtrack to unforgettable moments of movies as The Lion King (The lion king), Gladiator (Gladiator) y The Dark Knight (Batman: The Dark Knight) and, more recently, Dune (Dune) y Dune: Part Two (Dune: Part Two).

Later this year, Zimmer will bring his award-winning scores to the live stage. His tour Hans Zimmer Livewhich sold out in Europe, will arrive in the United States and Canada, in Zimmer’s first performances in North America in seven years.

The last time, as some fans may remember, was a performance at Coachella in 2017.

Via Zoom from New York, Zimmer said he was inspired after refusing to go on stage for 40 years by something his friends, Johnny Marr and Pharrell Williams of The Smiths, told him.

“You have to look your audience in the eye. You can’t hide behind the screen forever. You know, you owe it to your audience,” he recalled being told. And after Coachella, she realized: “I can do it,” she said.

Following his European tour: “we’re at the top of our game right now,” he says of his orchestra.

Different experience

Don’t expect a traditional classical music set or a piano concert: en Hans Zimmer Livethere is no director, no scores in front of each musician, and not a single frame of the films to which it refers.

“I come from rock and roll and I believe in putting on a show,” he says. “People stay with us because we give them an experience they’ve never had… Life is hard. Life is hard these days. And people work hard to pay for these tickets, so we better put on a show.” that is absolutely worthy of coming to see us.

Hans Zimmer Live begins at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, on September 6 and reaches 17 cities in the United States and Canada before concluding at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on October 6.

The tour includes stops in Hollywood, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; NY; Baltimore; Boston; Montreal and Toronto; Minneapolis; Chicago; Fort Worth, Texas; Denver; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Oakland, California, and Seattle.

Zimmer says attendees can expect a diverse audience. “I’ve looked around the crowd and there’s a mother with her grandson sitting next to a guy in a mohawk, sitting next to a man in a suit, sitting next to another group of, you know, bikers,” Zimmer said. “So it’s not just multigenerational, it’s multicultural.”

Diversity of its musicians

Multiculturalism is also in Zimmer’s orchestra. Many of its members are from Ukraine.

“Two weeks after the invasion started, we managed to get half of them out of Odessa,” he says. Lebo M, who sings the theme of The Lion King and he was a political refugee from South Africa when Zimmer met him. Pedro Eustache, his woodwind player, is from Venezuela: “and he thinks he’ll probably never be able to come home,” says Zimmer.

“I have a very, very international group of musicians and… Part of what makes them such emotionally engaged musicians is that they all have a story to tell you.”

Movie themes

Hans Zimmer Livewhich was recently refreshed, includes works by Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Dune, The Lion King, Interstellar (Interestelar), Pirates of the Caribbean (Piratas del Caribe) y The Last Samurai (El ltimo samurai).

“Each piece is connected to the adventure of creating it, the adventure of making that film, the adventure of collaboration, the adventure of, you know, ‘How did we get here?'” he says. “Where did this journey begin? And how can we ensure it never ends?”

“Each of those films is painted in color and is affected by what is happening around us. And they have all been extraordinary journeys.”

The films and their music are very different, but Zimmer’s approach and idiosyncratic arrangements are the fabric that binds them together. That and a secret touch makes a soundtrack effective and moving.

“You have to be committed. You have to be honest. You can’t be sentimental,” he says of the elements of a successful score. “The other thing is the people who are playing it. Because if you think about it, the last actors who are actually hired, the last actors who act in a movie, are the musicians. Therefore, I am very careful when it comes to choose the people I work with.

The tickets for Hans Zimmer Live They will be available for purchase from www.hanszimmerlive.com, starting March 22 at 10 am local time.