Composer Lloyd Webber mourns the loss of son Nicholas

Mourns the loss of his son: the British musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. © Nigel French/PA Wire/dpa

The son of British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is dead. Nicholas died at the age of 43 from complications of stomach cancer.

LONDON – British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber mourns the loss of his eldest son Nicholas. “I am devastated to report that my beloved older son Nick passed away a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” the 75-year-old tweeted on Saturday night.

Nicholas, who also worked as a composer, was suffering from stomach cancer. Andrew Lloyd Webber (“Phantom of the Opera”, “Cats”) recently announced that the 43-year-old was being placed in a hospice. In order to be with his son, he had canceled a trip to the premiere of his musical “Bad Cinderella” in New York. dpa