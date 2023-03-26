Computer attack in Rome. Affected transport service

OHackers targeted, inter alia, the Italian postal police and the Ministries of Economy and Transport and Infrastructure.

Public transport company Atac was hit.

Investigators said it was a denial of service (DoS) attack, which seeks to make a computer network or resources unavailable to users.

Atac reported “slowness and functionality limitations” on its website, which, however, said it was “mitigated by countermeasures taken in recent days”.

There were allegedly no disruptions to public transport services.

