Concentrate NL and Tamaulipas disappearances of Americans

El Paso, US.- Nuevo León and Tamaulipas account for a third of the disappearances of Americans in the country, according to data from Mexican government officials.

According to the National Registry of Missing and Missing Persons (RNPDNO), since Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office on December 1, 2018, 458 Americans have disappeared in Mexican territory.

The data indicates that Nuevo León, which borders Texas, is the state in which the most Americans have disappeared in the last five years, with a total of 80 cases. It is followed by Tamaulipas with 79, where at the beginning of this month the disappearance of four African-Americans who traveled to Matamoros was reported.

The Americans traveled from South Carolina to the Mexican border city for one of their number to undergo medical surgery. However, they were kidnapped by alleged hitmen from El Cártel del Escorpión, an armed wing of the Gulf Cartel.

Mexican authorities found them days later, two of the Americans were killed and another wounded.

It is the most notorious case. However, according to The Washington Post, there are more than 550 missing Americans in Mexico.

According to RNPDNO, for the past five years, 244 Americans have been reported missing and not located in Mexican territory.

Meanwhile, of the Americans located (215), 11 of them were found dead.

Journalist Jack Herrera noted that most of the missing Americans are Mexican Americans, who are prime targets for drug cartels.

“They are perceived as those who escaped, to the land of milk and honey,” a private security chief from Mexico told him.

The FBI is investigating the disappearance in Nuevo León of three women living in Texas, last seen on February 25, in the municipality of China.

The US agency, said a source close to the case, was intervening at the request of relatives of the victims, identified as the sisters Marina and Maritza Trinidad Pérez Ríos, aged 48 and 47, respectively, as well as their friend Dora Alicia Cervantes Sáenz, of 53 years.

Sources in Nuevo León revealed that they are investigating whether the disappeared could be three of the six burned bodies found in the Municipality of General Bravo on February 25, after a confrontation between the Northeast and Gulf Cartels.

The US State Department has raised the alert level for travel to Mexico and considers only two of the country’s 32 states “safe.”