Concern about the state of Bertin Osborne’s health: He is weak, he has not fully recovered

Bertán Osborne has not raised his head so far in 2024. Since the birth of his unrecognized daughter – with Gabriela Guillén, the television presenter remains missing from the public scene due to a respiratory illness that has left him out of the game. The singer, whose last appearance was last Friday with his daughter Eugenia, has also been away from social networks for some time.

All these ingredients, added to the latest statements by the middle daughter, have set off alarm bells. He is there, because he is having a hard time. I’ve been with him in the countryside this weekend and he’s a little more subdued.Eugenia began in front of the Europa Press microphones.

Ms about Bertn Osborne The singer and bullfighter, one of the people closest to Arvalo, has said in En boca de todos that he recommended his friend take better care of himself.

The presenter grants an interview to the magazine Hola! after Gabriela Guillén gave birth to their first child together on December 31.

COVID already prevented Osborne from being able to say goodbye in person to one of his best friends, the comedian Arvalo, at the beginning of the year and on this occasion he seems to have re-emerged. In this regard, her daughter is not sure if it is the same illness or if it is the flu.but he is clear that whatever it is has become entrenched in his father.

He is happy and, furthermore, when we are all there, uncles, brothers and such, he is delighted. I see the same Bertin as always, although I see him a little weak. Regular health, but come on, it’s good and little by littleEugenia has settled, trying to be positive and shed some light on the tunnel in which her father finds himself.

Bertin Osborne’s last public interventions have been to make public the consequences of his illness. At the end of January he shared a statement in which he apologized for changing the dates of a concert he gave in Alicante. I have to tell you that it has cost me the same life. I have no memory of being so bad. So much for having been in bed for seven or eight days that I couldn’t get up. of the horrendous fatigue he had, sorry.

Finally, despite everything, he managed to get in front of his audience and took the opportunity to launch a message to respond to all that media whirlwind that has been hanging over him since Guillén’s pregnancy became known. Surely, I will continue making music, continue singing… Because it is what amuses me the most, but the rest, I still get out of the way because I am fed up with it.expres Bertn.