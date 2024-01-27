Concern among parents about reductions in menus in schools

Fausto Iza, father of two students who attend Elementary School 60 in Woodhaven, Queens, says menu reductions at public schools, which will eliminate everything from cookies to chicken legs, his children’s favorite foods, will hit his pocketbook.

“Also economically because we will have to go shopping, we would have to buy for the week, to prepare, get up and all that,” said Iza.

This reduction, which will begin in February, comes as a result of a $60 million cut to the school food budget implemented by Mayor Adams’ administration.

This forces the Department of Education to eliminate several of the most expensive items from the school cafeteria menu. These include biscuits, chicken dumplings, and bean and cheese burritos.

“Well, yes, I believe that it affects the health and academic performance of children since some do not like other types of food. Maybe they don’t pay attention because of the hunger they feel at school,” said Henry Saavedra, another parent.

At some middle and high schools, students will no longer receive chicken breasts, French fries, or salads to go.

But that’s not all, grilled chicken thighs and legs, guacamole and salsa will also be removed, along with breakfast kits, which include French toast, bagels, ciabatta bread (chuh·baa·tuh), and sweet potato oatmeal muffins.

“There is a conflict because that is not so healthy, but there are things that are going to be removed that are healthy,” said Jesenia Jiménez.

In addition, area activists assure that this reduction will especially impact low-income families, such as asylum seekers.

“Because many of these families live in a shelter, they live in a tent or they live on the street and it is not easy for them to prepare. Even if they still had the food, they do not have the facility to be able to prepare a plate to be able to put it on the table to serve hot food,” said Plácida Rodríguez, from Mahe the Road NY.

However, the Department of Education spokesperson issued a statement ensuring that these reductions do not compromise nutritional standards.

“Everyday options, including a salad bar, remain available, and our youth continue to benefit from improved cafeterias, halal-certified kitchens, plant-powered Fridays, and other school food programs,” it said.

They emphasize that they are facing a fiscal crisis and have taken measures to limit the impact on schools.