Concern for actor and model Scott Disick due to his latest images visibly deteriorating

Scott Disick has become one of the proper names of the last days as a result of some images of him that have worried his almost 30 million Instagram followers. Some prints in which the actor and model appears with a more than visible weight loss which has caused his fans to wonder about his state of health.

American media such as Page Six point out that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and father of her three children, was seen leaving a nightclub in Los Angeles this weekend with a mysterious woman, who was later identified as Sarah Bauer.

Pronounced dark circles and notable weight loss

But, beyond the fact that the model and actor was seen with Bauer, what has attracted special attention has been the physical appearance that Disick presented, which was captured with a black jacket, brown shirt and black pants, with pronounced dark circles under his eyes and a noticeable weight loss since the last time he was photographed in publicawakening different rumors about his state of health.

Numerous fans have shown their concern for the 40-year-old actor through social networks, commenting on the different images that have been populating the networks: What happened to Scott Disick?

Related news

It is not the first time that Scott Disick has experienced a radical physical change. In August 2022, he had an accident when he crashed his Lamborghini near his house in Calabasas. A scare that I ended up having a head injury and back problems that led him to gain several kilosas he himself said in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.