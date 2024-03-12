Concern grows over Petro’s attack on the press

BOGOTA.- In the opinion of the president of Colombia , Gustavo Petro, Radio stations “dumb down” and “sleep” New Granada society. The controversial statements of the Head of State were said during his participation during an event at the National University.

“The only knowledge that is transmitted to the majority of citizens is that which arrives through the waves of these stations , “That when you open it, and I don’t want to argue about musical tastes, but every time you open the station you find nothing but a brutalizer that lulls Colombian society to sleep,” Petro stated, according to the web portal. Week .

In his speech, he stated that the radio “is making people feel that death is normal, that genocide is normal, that the violation of rights of the most humble is normal and does not react, does not speculate, does not pinch itself, when Today, more than ever, we have to pinch ourselves.”

Petro pointed out that the private media were responsible when he assured in his speech that “the moment of privatization meant that many people were left without education, that Colombian society was brutalized through RCN and Caracol,” the two largest and most with greater reach in the coffee country.

Censor the press in Colombia

It is not the first time that President Gustavo Petro attacks the Colombian press. Recently, the political leader of the ruling party and former presidential candidate for the Historical Pact, Alfredo Saade, used his social networks to ensure that it is time to regulate the media.

Embed – It is time to open the debate in the country about how far the media and their employees can go to the microphone. Every day, without blushing, they lie, destroying the morale of the president and of all of us who seek change to dignify the life of popular power and… — PASTOR SADE (@ALFREDOSAADEV) March 8, 2024

For his part, former President Iván Duque, in an interview with local radio station Todelar, gave a strong warning and assured that the threat must be taken seriously. He began by talking about the German poet and playwright Bertolt Brecht, who referred to “what happened to society when he was indifferent to these threats.”

“Through these means, media outlets were closed in many countries,” Duque warned.

Embed –

Former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo also reacted on his X account and described Petro’s statements as “delirious, disgraceful and shameful.”

“It is an insult to his own people. The president is the country’s first educator and every day he is giving us lessons in intolerance, resentment and anger. “Unfortunate,” said the former mayor of Medellín.

Embed – These statements by President Petro are delusional, discrediting and shameful. It is an insult to his “own people.” The president is the country’s first educator and every day he is giving us lessons in intolerance, resentment and anger. Regrettable. pic.twitter.com/sOFpIplayO — Sergio Fajardo (@sergio_fajardo) March 12, 2024

Source: WRITING