Conference League 2022/2023: This is how the quarterfinal qualifiers and the road to the final have been

This morning the draw for the quarterfinals of the 2022/23 UEFA Conference League took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The 8 teams that managed to qualify for this round, after winning their respective round of 16 ties, already know who their rival will be in the next tie and the hypothetical path to the final in Prague.
The teams that made it past the round of 16 and entered this Friday’s draw are: Gent, Fiorentina, Lech Poznan, Basel, Anderlecht, AZ Alkmaar, West Ham and Nice.
One of these teams will be the winner of the second edition of this tournament, thus succeeding Roma in the list of winners.
– Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina
– Gent vs West Ham
– AZ Alkmaar vs Anderlecht
– Basel vs Niza
1ª Semifinal: Winner Lech Poznan /Fiorentina vs Basel / Nice
2ª Semifinal: Ganador Gent / West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar / Anderlecht
Final: Semifinal Winner 1 vs Semifinal Winner 2
The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, April 13, while the second legs will be a week later, on the 20th of the same month. The final times for each tie will be confirmed in a few hours by UEFA.
The Conference League semifinal matches are scheduled for the month of May. On the 11th the four games of the first leg will be played, and a week later, on the 18th the return. The final schedules will be confirmed by UEFA.
The grand final of the Europa League 2022/2023 will be held on Wednesday, June 7 at the Fortuna Arena stadium in Prague, Czech Republic.
