Configit ernennt Damantha Boteju zum Chief Product and Technology Officer

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 15, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Experienced IT executive will lead the company’s configuration technology offering

Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that Damantha Boteju has been appointed Chief Product and Technology Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for driving the company’s product strategy.

Before joining Configit, Damantha was Chief Technology Officer at Forecast, a scale-up company developing next-generation project management software and using AI to drive project success. He was also Chief Product and Technology Officer at Edlund, a leading Scandinavian provider of life insurance and pension software.

Damantha comes to Configit to drive the improvement and evolution of the CLM solutions and to help customers manage increasing complexity. With his appointment, Configit extends its leadership in configuration lifecycle management to meet the increasing demands of complex configurable products and expand its customer base.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO of Configit said: “Damantha brings a wealth of experience leading Configit’s product strategy. His expertise will ensure we deliver a world-class service to our customers and empower them to improve their competitive advantage by aligning all systems and business processes with complete and error-free configurations .”

Damantha Boteju, CPTO Confidential, said: “Configit solves a very complicated manufacturing problem in a truly innovative way. I am committed to ensuring that Configit’s solutions allow the product selection to be precisely tailored to the needs of each customer. We have a global impact on the product configuration market .”

Configit is the world’s leading provider of Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a provider of business-critical software for configuring complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™), which redefined product configuration by offering increased speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global companies. site: https://configit.com/

