Confirmed the national electoral calendar: the PASO on August 13 and the general elections on October 22 | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 16, 2023 | 2:49 p.m.

The National Electoral Chamber approved the electoral schedule for the next elections, which highlights the holding of the PASO on August 13 and the general elections on October 22.

Through Extraordinary Agreement No. 35, the country’s highest electoral court established, among other issues, the dates of the primary and general elections, when the registers can be consulted, the recognition of electoral alliances and the deadlines of the electoral campaign.

In addition, the dates of the mandatory presidential debates were set to be held on October 1 and October 8, and in the event of a second round, a third debate will be held on November 12. The eventual run-off will be on Sunday, November 19.

Important dates of the national electoral schedule

June 24: end of the term for the presentation of lists of pre-candidates before the party electoral boards and beginning of the electoral campaign for the PASO.

July 9: start of the electoral campaign for the PASO in the audiovisual media.

July 14: designation of board authorities and publication of the definitive register.

July 19: beginning of the prohibition of public acts likely to promote the recruitment of suffrage.

July 29: dissemination of the polling places and tables.

August 11: end of the electoral campaign and beginning of the electoral ban.

August 13: Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections.

September 2: start of the electoral campaign for the generals.

September 17: start of the electoral campaign in audiovisual media.

September 22: publication of the final registers.

September 27: beginning of the prohibition of public acts likely to promote the recruitment of suffrage.

October 1: mandatory presidential debate (first instance).

October 8: mandatory presidential debate (second instance).

October 20: end of the campaign and beginning of the electoral ban.

October 22: general elections.

November 12: Mandatory presidential debate (in the event of a possible second round).

November 19: eventual run-off.