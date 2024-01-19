Conflict in the Red Sea impacts trade and raises tension in the Middle East

With these actions, they seek to put economic pressure on Israel to end the offensive. For 10 years, the Houthis have been fighting a civil war against the government of Yemen. This group is part of a branch of Yemen’s Shia Muslim minority known as the Zaydis.

The Red Sea is surrounded by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Yemen, Eritrea, Israel, Djibouti and Jordan. It is located between Africa and the Arabian Peninsula: on the north it borders the Sinai Peninsula, the Gulf of Aqaba and the Gulf of Suez, and on the south side, with the Gulf of Aden. With a length of more than 2,000 kilometers, the surface of the Red Sea is 440,000 km2.

Maritime traffic

This area is considered strategic: 11% of the traffic Global maritime transport circulates there and it is estimated that more than 19,000 freighters navigate it each year. It is the fastest route between Asian ports and the Mediterranean. The projections indicate that the conflict current has caused a 46% reduction in merchandise traffic in that area.

Political scientist and international analyst Carlos Romero points out that, once again, the issue of the Red Sea and particularly the Suez Canal is part of the Arab countries and Israel. The Suez Canal crosses the isthmus of the same name, is located in Egypt and unites the Red and Mediterranean Seas.

“In these conditions, we can see two new elements: Israel is not fighting with a particular state but with a radical insurrectional terrorist movement, both in the case of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. The latter have been threatening, taking cargo ships in one of the most important maritime routes in the world: many of the Asian products that come from China and other countries pass through the Suez Canal and now have to be diverted to go to the end of Asia ”, he points out.

Romero emphasizes that the conflict in the Red Sea has other implications since almost 30% of the world’s oil passes through the Suez Canal and that hurts the price of crude oil, which has risen to more than $80 a barrel.

“The Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas have been insisting that they are responding to (what they call) Israeli aggression on Gaza. But I believe that it is more than that and, therefore, it is not unreasonable to think that the war can be prolonged and extended beyond what is observed at this moment,” says the political scientist.

The analyst notes that the Houthis practically control the territory of Yemen. “The expectation is very negative that this situation could become a conflict in the Middle East. At a given moment, Iran can participate openly, because in a hidden way it is known that it is behind these terrorist movements. But, for Iran or other countries close to the Middle East to participate would bring enormous problems for world peace,” he emphasizes.

Global impact

In this context, the internationalist Elsa Cardozo agrees in pointing out that the attacks of the Houthis translate into tremendous global damage.

“This is a major complication, the effects on global supply chains, energy prices and geopolitical effects remain to be seen. This can complicate the situation in the Middle East and increase polarization,” he says.

He adds that for a decade there has been talk of strong support from Iran to the Houthi militia, which controls the capital of Yemen.

“This is not the first time that this group has moved and carried out hostile activities towards those it considers its enemies. Among its targets of military attacks were the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia itself. Now, the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has been used as fuel in an operation in which Iran avoids direct involvement,” he points out.

Regarding the categorization of the conflict in the Red Sea, researcher Cardozo indicates that, according to international humanitarian law, an armed conflict is a confrontation between two large groups that generates death and material destruction.

“There is one that involves belligerents within a single State and that is the situation in Yemen, which is in civil war. In that sense, the Houthis are treated as a militia, as an armed group, and the action they carry out is a violent action against the interests of the State. What is happening in the Red Sea is not a confrontation between States, it is an attack by a militia. There is a serious impact on security in that area. This does not mean that it is not complicated to treat,” explains Elsa Cardozo.

Coalition against the Houthis

He adds that the coalition led by the United States and the United Kingdom, Operation Prosperity Guardian, a military operation to provide security for ships and attack Houthi targets, has been criticized by various sectors “because they think they can complicate the situation.” This alliance is made up of the US, France, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the Seychelles islands.

“Countries seeking to uphold the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation must come together to address the challenge posed by this non-state actor”, stressed the Minister of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, on December 18.

On December 22, 2023, the US accused Iran of being closely involved in attacks on commercial ships by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Joe Biden’s government accused Tehran of supplying drones, missiles and tactical intelligence.

José María Aznar, former president of the Spanish government, said on January 17 that “the attack of the Houthis ordered by the Iranians on the Red Sea is endangering freedom of navigation, maritime security, our supplies, making raw materials more expensive and is encouraging inflation.

He added that the coalition led by the United States asked for help from Spain and Spain denied it: “What does the progressive government care about, neither maritime security, nor our supplies, nor the increase in the cost of raw materials? It is enough to resist blackmail every day. of the separatists”.

Already in 2019, the US promoted a naval coalition to protect maritime trade in the Gulf area after a series of attacks that were attributed to Tehran.

Armed conflict

For the political scientist Carlos Romero, in the Red Sea there is a conflict armed. “A series of heterogeneous groups, who have the common denominator that they are terrorists, are attacking throughout the area.”

He maintains that the initiative of the United Nations Security Council “has been very pyrrhic and has not taken into account what is happening. We are facing the possibility of a regional war as soon as the States act. But, I still believe it can be avoided as the president of Türkiye said. “That also depends on the position that Iran is going to take, because the United States closed ranks with Israel and closed the possibility of it being a mediator.”

On January 10, the Security Council demanded an “immediate” end to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea “that impede international trade and undermine navigational rights and freedoms, as well as peace and security of the region”.

The attacks

Since November 2023, at least twenty attacks of the Houthis to boats in the Red Sea. In December, five shipping companies, including the two largest maritime freight companies in the world, announced last week that they will avoid transiting through the area, reported AFP.

On January 16, the US military launched its third attack against Houthi targets inside Yemen, targeting anti-ship ballistic missiles controlled by the Iran-backed rebel group, defense officials told CNN.

It was noted then that US forces hit and destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles being readied from areas of Yemen controlled by the group. In response, the Houthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile toward international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea.

Source: Diario Las Américas /AFP