Confluence, Bellecour, Part-Dieu... Where to buy in Lyon according to your budget?

Boulevard des Belges, International City: the park at all costs

Old apartments: 6,800 – 8,200 €/m2

On each side of the Tête-d’Or park, life stretches out. And, boulevard des Belges, it even seems that it is withering, for lack of shops and entertainment. “Buyers prefer to go to Place du Maréchal-Lyautey or Puvis-de-Chavannes or even Cours Vitton, which are much more user-friendly”, recognizes Marion Tanguy, director of the Michaël Zingraf agency. But prices are resisting. A recent sale on this same boulevard has shaken up the counters: a 193 m2 within a mansion left between 2 and 2.5 million euros. A very rare property that has exceeded the values ​​of the sector, which are more between 7,200 and 8,200 €/m2. In an adjacent street, a 142-m2 sold for €1,180,000. The Cité internationale district overlooks both the Rhône and the Tête-d’Or park. The apartments with terraces appeal to fans of Renzo Piano’s architecture, ignoring the absence of shops and the outlying position of the site. The properties are sold confidentially, but at the very least at 6,800 or 7,000 €/m2without negotiation.

All about real estate in Lyon and its region Find our file to know the latest trends and real estate prices in Lyon and Greater Lyon, as well as in Saint-Etienne, Ain, Drôme and Ardèche.

Ainay, Ampère, Bellecour: still popular

Old apartments: 6,200 – 7,200 €