Congress approves spending package that avoids closure of key agencies

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Friday night approved a last-minute funding package to keep open several government agencies that are running out of cash and threatening to close this weekend.

This is an important step toward finalizing the 2024 federal budget after months of gridlock in a deeply divided Congress.

With the clock ticking toward midnight on Friday, the Senate agreed to keep the lights on until September 30, approving a resolution that had already advanced from the House of Representatives.

The $460 billion package won broad bipartisan support, although there were objections from nearly two dozen Republicans who had been holding up the deal in a dispute over spending cuts, along with one Democrat who voted against the deal. .

Congress was supposed to approve the 12 annual bills that make up the federal budget five months ago, and without Friday’s vote the lights would have gone out in several departments and agencies this weekend.

But the Senate avoided closure with an agreement on the first six bills that allows departments or agencies of agriculture, commerce, justice, science, environment, housing and transportation to operate until the end of the fiscal year, September 30.

A partial closure over the weekend would have jeopardized a number of government functions, such as food inspections, veterans benefits or scientific research. Although, in reality, federal funding rules allow a few hours of grace and a short lapse would not have caused any immediate closure.

Source: With information from AP