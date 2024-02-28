WASHINGTON — Just days away from a possible partial government shutdown, congressional negotiators are working hard to finalize a federal spending plan.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, along with the vast majority of Republicans have rejected pressure from Joe Biden’s left to approve more funds to Ukraine with a southern border in the country plunged into chaos for three years and with very serious consequences for the country’s national security.

The new Republican leader faces the test of keeping the US government open by Friday’s midnight deadline. At the same time, emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies remains stagnant in the face of the Joe Biden administration’s inaction on the southern border as a key national security issue.

“We are very close to getting there,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

Republicans are also optimistic that a deal can be reached.

Republicans are demanding steeper spending cuts than Democrats in the Biden administration’s three-year vortex of financial profligacy, which has raised the nation’s public debt to $34 trillion, unthinkable just five years ago.

Under the new plan, Congress would approve temporary measures to keep the government running through the end of the month, past a Friday deadline and another deadline next week.

The plan is in flux and depends on negotiators reaching broader agreements to fund the government through the end of the budget year, Sept. 30, to avoid more short-term measures, known as continuing resolutions, or threats of closure.

Meanwhile, Western allies are watching Johnson closely to see whether he will consider Biden’s request for $95 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine, Israel and other issues. But of that figure more than 60 billion would go to Volodimir Zelensky.

If approved, it would become the fifth major package of funds for Ukraine, all approved in a bipartisan manner in Congress.

The Senate approved the request for 95,000 million earlier this month, but Republicans in the Lower House refuse to debate the funds in the face of the lack of control that continues on the country’s southern border and after a proposal from the White House on immigration which the conservatives classified as an insult and arrogance by the current administration as part of the irresponsible and disastrous “Open Doors” policy.

Source: With information from AP.