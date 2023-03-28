Congressman defends Manhattan prosecutor and will not allow “another January 6”

New York, Mar 27 (EFE).- US Congressman Adriano Espaillat defended this Monday, together with other Democratic leaders, the Manhattan prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, after the threats he has received for the investigation into the alleged payment of former President Donald Trump to a porn actress, and assured that she will not allow “another January 6”.

Espaillat, council members and assembly members from New York met today in Harlem to support their neighbor in the 13th district, where they reside, for the “several hundred threats” directed in recent weeks both to the prosecutor and his work team.

“We are here as a community, as residents of the 13th district to which he belongs to support the prosecutor and his family and ensure that the process continues, that it is respected and that the grand jury can reach a conclusion,” he said at a press conference. under close police surveillance.

The investigation has lasted almost five years and focuses on a payment of $ 130,000 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels – allegedly in exchange for her silence about a sexual relationship in 2006 – during the electoral campaign that brought Trump to the White House in 2017 .

A grand jury from the Manhattan district attorney’s office has heard several witnesses and is expected to announce this week whether to bring charges against the former Republican president.

“We want to ensure that New York is at peace, we are not going to allow another January 6,” he said, referring to the attack on the Capitol in 2021 by thousands of Trump supporters to try to prevent the ratification of the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden, spurred on for the false accusations of fraud made by the former president.

The congressman – the first Dominican to be elected to that position – recalled that Trump suggested that there will be chaos in the city if there is a result against him, and that the threats received by the Prosecutor’s Office have been by mail.

“We understand that the process must continue and that no one is above the law, not even a former president,” said Espaillat, seconded by Councilwoman Julie Menin, who represents Manhattan, who considered the threats “unacceptable.”

Last Friday the Manhattan prosecutor’s office received an envelope containing a white powder – which was determined not to be dangerous – and a written death threat for Bragg.

“Bragg deserves respect, he has been attacked for doing his job,” said Nick Smith, from the Office of the Ombudsman, insisting that “no president, king or prime minister can stop the prosecutor from doing his job.”

María Luna, a Dominican community activist, said that “it is time to put an end to the disrespect of Trump and his family.”

During the weekend there were also other events in support of Bragg, the first African-American in his position, who has reiterated that the prosecution will not be intimidated by threats.

Those messages have mobilized police to tighten security around his office, as well as in the courthouse where Trump would be charged if the grand jury so decides.