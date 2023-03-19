Congressmen do not explain in their reports what they do with the bonus per week of representation they receive

(Europe Press)

A new questioning points against the Congress of the republic which, according to the latest surveys, registers a 6% popularity. Now it is no longer because of the high cost of buffets, high-end cell phones, carpets and trusted staff, but rather because of the per diems they receive for the week of representation they perform on a monthly basis.

It may interest you: Susel Paredes regretted that Congress has requested donations to attend to the victims of Cyclone Yaku

according to the newspaper Trade, at least 27 parliamentarians have not detailed in their reports what they do with the 2,800 soles that they allocate to travel to their regions in order to carry out various activities. There are cases that come from benches of right and left. Nobody is saved.

Ernesto Bustamante (Popular Force) He detailed in January that he had several meetings, but virtual with officials and groups. Only the only times he went out on the field was to attend the Mass and Te Deum for the anniversary of Lima. The same way, Guillermo Bermejo (Democratic Peru) He points out that he had a conversation and an interview with an international media.

It may interest you: Cyclone Yaku: congressmen advance week of representation to travel to affected areas

In the cases of Bustamante and Bermejo, they received the bonus per week of representation. The two occupy seats in Lima.

Ernesto Bustamante of Popular Force

On the other hand, the aforementioned media outlet also mentions that there are parliamentarians who collect the bonus per week of representation without informing about the activities they carry out.

It may interest you: Cyclone Yaku: bringing forward the week of representation is a populist response from Congress

So are the cases of Abel Reyes, from Peru Libre, who received S/ 8,400 per diem. However, there is no record of what he did in Huánuco, the region for which he was elected, in the months of October and November of last year, and in January.

Similar situation happens Magaly Ruiz. The questioned legislator of Alliance for Progress (APP) She has only reported on her activities between August and September 2022. She has been criticized for the salary cut for former workers.

Also on this list is Victor Cutipa (Peru Bicentennial), who received the representation week bonus despite the fact that he only records his activities from August of last year. The same goes for your colleague. Edgar Tello, from the Magisterial Block.

Edgar Tello | Photo: Andean Agency

Maria Cordero Jon Tay (Popular Force) received money from the coffers of Congress to go to his region tumbesbut it is not known if he did so because he has only reported his activities in the last three months.

Germán Tacuri (Teachers’ Block) he was in poor health, but continued to receive per diems.

It must be remembered that this new scandal in Congress comes when its unpopularity does not stop growing.

According to the result of the CPI survey, disapproval of the national representation reaches 90.2% nationwide. Of this number, 93.5% comes from the central and southern highlands of the country. Meanwhile, 84.6% is from Metropolitan Lima.

Pictures of the approval of President Boluarte and Congress.

Meanwhile, their approval is 6.5% and 3.3% do not have an opinion on this question.

For this reason, 80.3% of Peruvians want the general elections, both for the presidency and the Congress, come forward yes or yes for this year. The figure has a considerable increase of ten percentage points compared to what was registered in January when it stood at 70.9%.

In the breakdown of the result, eight out of ten citizens think that new elections are the only alternative to end political uncertainty. And if we go into more detail: 69.4% in Lime and callao supports the advance, while 86.7% think the same in the interior of Peru.

On the other hand, 18.1% of those interviewed said they were against this measure. While 1.7% do not have an opinion on the subject.