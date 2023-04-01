To this day, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is the most expensive in history thanks to its investment of more than 120 billion dollars.

The FIFA World Cup that will take place in 2026 will change its format, a tournament in which 48 teams divided into 12 groups will participate.

Currently, Argentina, the country of CONMEBOL, is the world champion with Lionel Messi as its main card.

Time is ticking too fast and, looking ahead to 2030, they are already thinking about the World Cup to which CONMEBOL is applying, which, if accepted, could take place in four venues in South America.

Just over three months have passed since the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, which, as is well known, was won by the Argentine National Team led by Lionel Messi, current player for Paris Saint-Germain FC, and who became the most expensive in history so far, according to Front Office Sports.

Today, this 2023, the gaze is initially set on the next Women’s World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand between July and August; However, as for the men’s World Cup, the immediate future belongs to the World Cup in 2026 that will take place in North America, Canada, the United States and Mexico.

In Mexico, it should be noted that the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Akron in Guadalajara and the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will be the main venues and In total there will be 13 matches that will be played in national territory, all of them corresponding to the Group Phase. The final will be played on July 19, 2026.

On the other hand, we are talking about a tournament in which, according to estimates from Sport Business, The cost of the 2026 World Cup would be between 15 and 20 billion dollars, of which Mexico will have to invest some 6.6 billion.

CONMEBOL prepares a proposal for the 2030 World Cup… With four venues!

It is clear that the next FIFA World Cup will mark a before and after in the history not only of the tournament, but of football worldwide.

Thus, due to the arrival of a new format for the World Cup, CONMEBOL is already preparing an overly ambitious proposal for the 2030 FIFA tournamentin which it set as headquarters to four countries: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Undoubtedly, this speaks of a new era in the organization of this type of competition, where more than two countries could be the main promoters of a soccer world championship.

By 2026, Canada, the United States and Mexico will be laying the foundations for a new way of living the maximum championship at the national team level; Looking to the year 2030, the proposal of the South American conglomerate still needs to be accepted.

We’ll see what happens with the CONMEBOL proposal. At the moment, what is on the horizon is the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, for which an economic prize of 150 million dollars.

A fact to note is that such an amount is three times greater than what the United States earned in 2019world champion who received an award from 50 million dollars.

