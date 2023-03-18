Constant dispute in the coalition: Greens demand more leadership from Scholz

The Greens accuse Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of lacking leadership in the traffic light coalition. The deputy leader of the parliamentary group, Andreas Audretsch, told the Tagesspiegel: “It’s time for the chancellor to take on more responsibility for the whole thing.”

As an example, he cited the dispute over the federal budget. “The SPD is currently delivering a firework of contradictions. Chairwoman Saskia Esken wants a special fund of 100 billion euros for education, the parliamentary group wants a property levy, the chancellor wants money for the Bundeswehr, and whether basic child security is still a priority for the SPD is an open question.”

The Greens would have liked the Chancellor to be more clear, particularly in the dispute over the planned end of combustion engines at EU level, which FDP Transport Minister Volker Wissing rejected at the last minute. “Germany has a problem at European level,” said the chairman of the European Committee in the Bundestag, Anton Hofreiter (Greens).

At first glance, the “short-term change requests” are a problem for the FDP, “but at second glance you can see that this behavior is due to the Chancellor’s lack of leadership,” said Hofreiter. The leader of the Greens group in the European Parliament, Terry Reintke, also criticized Scholz. “It is now difficult in Brussels to explain why the chancellor is no longer taking the lead on the question of phasing out combustion engines.” Every day that goes by without a solution harms Germany’s reputation.

Even if it hurts the green colleagues, but the chancellor is not there to implement the green party political agenda. Wolfgang Kubicki, deputy head of the FDP

On the other hand, the deputy FDP chairman Wolfgang Kubicki rejected the demands of the Greens for a chancellor’s power word. “Even if it hurts the green colleagues, but the chancellor is not there to implement the green party political agenda,” Kubicki told the Tagesspiegel. “I have nothing to complain about the Chancellor’s leadership skills, especially since he does exactly what the coalition agreement provides for.”

He doesn’t care if the Greens have problems explaining Germany’s position on combustion engines, said the FDP Vice. “However, I do care that the European partners are shaking their heads in droves at the meaningless energy policy of the Greens, which increases Germany’s dependence with the nuclear ban and reduces our energy policy reliability.”

At the same time, Kubicki referred to the Greens’ falling poll numbers. “They compensate for their dwindling importance with meaningless noise.”

