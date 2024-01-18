Constitutional amendment recognizes people with disabilities

MADRID.- Spain’s Parliament voted on Thursday to amend the national Constitution for the third time in its history, this time to eliminate the term “physically, sensory and mentally handicapped” and replace it with “people with disabilities.”

People with disabilities have been asking for this change for a long time. The modification of article 49 also adds that public administrations will pursue policies that guarantee the complete autonomy and social inclusion of people with disabilities.

The ruling Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and the conservative opposition Popular Party (PP) agreed to make the change in a rare moment of consensus between the European nation’s largest political parties.

The amendment was also supported by all other smaller parties represented in the chamber, except the far-right Vox. The measure, approved by 312 votes to 32, required the support of three-fifths of the lower house of Parliament and must also be approved by the Senate, with the same margin.

“Today is a great day for our democracy. We owe a moral debt to more than four million of our fellow citizens,” said Sánchez.

Only two previous amendments have been made to the 1978 Spanish Constitution, which marked the return to democracy after the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

The first amendment, in 1992, allowed citizens of other member states of the European Union to stand as candidates in municipal elections in Spain. The second, in 2011, was to comply with EU rules on public deficits in the midst of the eurozone debt crisis.

Source: With information from AP