Michael Wendler and Laura Müller’s TV comeback didn’t even last 24 hours. Then her planned baby documentary was canceled again on RTL2 – probably also because of Carmen Geiss.

Munich – Similar to many TV viewers and RTL, Carmen Geiss (57) was not enthusiastic about the baby documentary by Laura Müller (22) and Wendler (50) and even threatened RTL2 to publicly end the collaboration. But Carmen Geiss also tried a few things behind the scenes to prevent the TV project, as she now reveals on Instagram.

“Contact with station bosses”: “The Geissens” threw out a Wendler documentary on RTL2

Beaming with joy, Michael Wendler and Laura Müller announced their TV comeback. RTL2 should accompany the scandal couple during their pregnancy – including the birth in the final. But after RTL2 received criticism from all sides for the planned Wendler documentary, the broadcaster rowed back within 24 hours. Carmen Geiss is also pleased, who not only publicly gave the station an ultimatum, but also has a direct line to the station boss.

“As you probably noticed, yesterday there was a quick turnaround in terms of the planned docu-soap. We welcome the fact that the station has shown the courage to reverse its decision,” writes Carmen Geiss on Instagram. She also emphasizes: “We are in contact with the station boss and colleagues and are glad that responsibility has been taken on here”.

Michael Wendler: The crash of a hit star For a long time, Michael Wendler was one of the biggest names in the German Schlager landscape and regularly placed in the charts with songs like “Egal” and “What if”. With the beginning of the corona pandemic, however, the native of North Rhine-Westphalia drew attention to himself with questionable and conspiracy-theoretical statements. After comparing Germany to a “concentration camp” on Telegram in January 2021 due to new corona regulations, RTL announced that it would cut him from the DSDS season at the time. A month later, his Instagram account was also deleted. Today Michael Wendler and Laura Müller run an OnlyFans account. The planned show with RTL2 is the singer’s first TV appearance in more than two years. (Source used: dwdl.de)

Off to baby documentary by Michael Wendler: How much did the Geissens really have to do with it?

It remains to be seen how much the Geissens actually had to do with Michael Wendler and Laura Müller’s early TV exit. But one thing is clear: For RTL2, the loss of “Die Geissens” would have been a severe blow, after all, the millionaire family has been giving the broadcaster excellent ratings for years. The Wendlers’ baby documentary, on the other hand, could have become an expensive flop after the negative press and the calls for a boycott.

If the format had come about, it would have made the scandal couple rich, because Michael Wendler and Laura Müller are now losing a mega fee. Sources used: Instagram/Carmen Geiss