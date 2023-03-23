Conte clause: Tottenham saves millions

Antonio Conte would apparently miss a big payday if he left Tottenham Hotspur early. According to the ‘Telegraph’, the Italian has the option of a one-year contract extension should Tottenham finish in the top four. Then the 53-year-old would be entitled to a further 15 million euros in annual salary. There are currently indications of a separation during the current international break.

In the room are 4.5 million euros as a severance payment. A fraction of what the Spurs Conte would have to pay out if the head coach were still successfully on the bench until the end of the season. However, given Conte’s recent statements, that is extremely unlikely. The trainer had publicly criticized the club culture and his team in a memorable press conference.

