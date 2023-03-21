Continuation of the mobilization after the motions of censure, latest report from the IPCC... The informed of the morning of Tuesday March 21, 2023

Continuation of the mobilization after the motions of censure, latest report from the IPCC… The informed of the morning of Tuesday March 21, 2023

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 21, 2023

The informed discuss the news of Tuesday March 21, 2023 around Marc Fauvelle and Renaud Dély.

The themes :

Pensions: what now? Can Emmanuel Macron save his five-year term?How can he regain control?

IPCC report: the decisive decade. Everything is decided before 2030?

The guests :

Valerie Hacotdeputy head of the political service of the Parisian-Today in France

Jean-Remi Baudotpolitical journalist at franceinfo

Anne Le Galljournalist specializing in the environment at franceinfo

——————-

Find all the news from the morning of Tuesday, March 21, 2023:

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *