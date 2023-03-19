Continuity with change is assured: AMLO

Mexico City.- Within the framework of the commemoration of the Oil Expropriation, President López Obrador pointed out that continuity with change is assured and called on his supporters not to fear before the country’s electoral future.

“In our movement, the same policy will be applied in favor of the people and in favor of the nation. Continuity with change is assured, there is nothing to fear, yes, we have to stay united,” AMLO said, before the crowd gathered in the Zocalo.

The President also called for not neglecting the strategy of “the revolution of consciences”, since, he assured, this is how progress continues in the change of mentality.

During his speech, which lasted just over an hour, he mentioned that the Mexican people are becoming more aware and that Mexico is one of the countries with the least political illiteracy.

President López Obrador maintained that the “oligarchs” will not return to power “whatever they do.”

In addition, he pointed out that “an authentic and true democracy” will continue to prevail in the country.

Minutes later, he assured that these are no longer the times of García Luna or Felipe Calderón, words that were applauded by those attending the rally that day.