Contract clause: Matic stays in Rome

Nemanja Matic and AS Roma can plan together beyond the summer. As reported by ‘Sky’, the midfielder’s contract, which expires at the end of the season, has been automatically extended to 2024. The clause was activated because Matic has already completed 50 percent of all competitive games this season.

The 34-year-old Serb joined the Giallorossi from Manchester United on a free transfer last summer. Since then, Matic has made 36 competitive appearances for Roma. According to ‘Sky’, the six-man is happy about the new contract period in Rome, as he would like to continue his commitment under José Mourinho anyway.

