Contract poker is running: Sildillia for the Bundesliga competition?

SC Freiburg’s sportingly successful season also has its downsides. Because individual players have also made themselves interesting for other clubs thanks to good performances. Defender Kiliann Sildillia also belongs to this category. The French made an impressive breakthrough with the SC professionals this season.

Sildillia played 31 times in all competitions, most of them as a regular. According to a report in ‘kicker’, the 20-year-old, who can play both on the right flank and in the center of defence, has taken a liking to Bayer Leverkusen. The Werkself are still looking for a suitable replacement for Jeremie Frimpong (22). In addition, one or the other central defender could also leave Leverkusen.

Contract situation against Freiburg

From a Freiburg point of view, there is no reason to give up Sildillia. According to ‘kicker’, the French U20 international’s contract expires in 2024. Freiburg must therefore deal with a sale of the youngster in the summer at the latest. At the moment, however, they are trying to extend the contract prematurely with the current fourth in the table. If that doesn’t work, there would at least be a first prospect ready.