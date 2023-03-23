“Contradiction”: Meghan Markle criticized before blog restart

tz stars

The Duchess of Sussex has the official approval for a revival of her blog in her pocket. Is Meghan now focusing on wellness instead of charity?

Montecito – Operated for almost three years Megan Markle (41) her lifestyle blog “The Tig”. The then ‘Suits’ actress explored travel, food, fashion and beauty from 2014 to 2017, sharing her tips with a rapidly growing fan base. But Meghan’s engagement to Prince Harry (38) ended her career as a blogger – at least temporarily. Because everything currently looks like the Duchess of Sussex wants to revive “The Tig”.

Relationship tips from Meghan Markle: The Duchess wants to emulate Gwyneth Paltrow with her blog

Meghan Markle has received official, tentative approval to revitalize website The Tig, like TheMirror reported. When exactly her blog will go online again is not yet certain, but the intended goal is. Apparently, Meghan wants to compete with actress Gwyneth Paltrow (50), whose blog “Goop” has developed into a multi-million dollar company since it started in 2008.

Meghan Markle’s redesigned blog aims to provide readers with tips on food, travel, fashion, art, design, conscious living and wellness. New additions come loud TheMirror “Comments from the relationship area”. Meghan Markle as a love expert? A trend the Duchess of Sussex has faced criticism for before The Tig reboot. Journalist Charlotte Kilpatrick attacks Meghan in a column for New Statesman for focusing on “smoothies and yoga” rather than questioning what societal forces would have landed Meghan and her husband in a palace “while others have to buy scented candles for homes they can’t afford.”

the tig In 2014, Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she named after her favorite wine, Tignanello. Of her first sip, she said, “It was an aha moment at its finest. It was a ‘Tig’ moment for me.” Members of the royal family aren’t actually allowed to blog personally, which is why Meghan shut down the blog in April 2017 after almost three years. Now could be the time for a comeback.

“Core of the contradiction”: Strong headwind for Meghan Markle before blog restart

Charlotte Kilpatrick also complains that the content of Meghan Markle’s blog is in stark contrast to her desire to be seen as a benefactor. “That’s the crux of the contradiction: home decor tips don’t help families find a home, any more than travel tips help you recover from burnout if you can’t afford to go on vacation”, so the journalist in her column. But there are not only critical voices about a planned “The Tig” comeback.

“I’m most looking forward to getting our Meghan back, I’ve missed ‘The Tig’ and her humor and laughter,” the source said TheMirror a Twitter reaction to Meghan Markle’s reboot plans. “Meghan is admired for her fashion sense. Much of what she wears sells out instantly. I look forward to ‘The Tig’ from this icon, wife, mother, activist, philanthropist, survivor,” another commented. Maybe “The Tig” fans can look forward to tips on emigration soon – Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to buy a private island. Sources used: mirror.co.uk, newstatesman.com