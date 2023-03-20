Control 2 has almost double the budget of the first game

Remedy Entertainment’s title Control received overwhelmingly positive reviews when it was released in 2019. Since then, the studio has confirmed that a sequel is in the works, as well as a multiplayer-focused spin-off.

Thanks to the mid-year report from Digital Bros (owner of publisher 505 Games), we now have more information on how Control performed, and get a clear sign that the sequel will be spectacular. It turns out that the original game has sold over three million copies since launch and grossed €92 million, giving Remedy and 505 Games a lot of confidence in the series.

Control 2 therefore has a confirmed budget of 50 million euros (around 560 million kroner), which is significantly more than the original’s 30 million euros. The multiplayer spinoff we mentioned above, with the working name Project Condor, is also a project they seem to really believe in, and it has a confirmed budget of €25 million. Both games are developed with Remedy’s proprietary graphics engine Northlight Engine.

Have you played Control yourself and what do you think of it?

