Controversy over the Cachitos signs on New Year’s Eve: They insult millions of Spaniards

One more year, Cachitos once again captured everyone’s attention on New Year’s Eve. The La 2 program became a trend on social networks thanks to its music and its humorous touch in its usual signs. A series of irreverent and ironic messages about our politicians and celebrities that many did not like. The social network X – the old Twitter – quickly accumulated dozens of criticisms where viewers showed their discontent.

This three-hour special, under the signature of Pablo González Batista and Antonio Vicente, dedicated several signs to Alberto Nez Feijo, leader of the Popular Party, while Vicco’s song Nochentera played. The version that talks about Feijo’s relationship with the last electoral result is titled NosenteraThe PP used Blue Summer for its campaign. Plan B was Crematorium, but the result was Poco-yo, it could be read on the screen.

Santiago Abascal was another of those affected by Cachitos. In the La 2 space it was even said that the protagonists of Teresa Rabal’s children’s classic have a better resume than the VOX politician.

Cachitos also had for the President of the Government in the middle of Danny Daniel’s video. He wears his shirt more open than Sánchez’s barriers in an investiture negotiation, they wrote. This program was like Canal Red, with Iglesias and Montero always vigilant, they added in honor of Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero.

Labels for everyone

Yolanda Díaz, leader of SUMAR, also had her own thing. Nine out of ten Spaniards are like Cantudo: they hate ironing. The other is Yolanda Daz, they expressed. Maybe Ins Arrimadas could sing this one. Oh, don’t you remember her? Well, nothing happens, they wrote, referring to Ins Arrimadas’s withdrawal from political life.

The polarization that our country is currently going through also had its label in the format of La 2: El del medio de Los Chichos now only appears in Cachitos. In an extreme country there is no one left in the center. Even the demonstrations against the PSOE in Ferraz. Henry Mndez, like the ultras of the protests against the amnesty, likes to face the Sunthey wrote.