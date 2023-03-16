Converse reinvents its sneakers as high-heeled boots: this is the Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel

Las Converse Chuck Taylor All Star They are synonymous with comfort and freshness. But now the shoe is reinvented, thanks to a collaboration between Hiroshi Fujiwara with Converse By You: the Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel, high heeled boots

The version keeps the textile upper cool and light, but the big change happens in the soles, assuming the style of high-heeled boots, without losing the characteristic grip of the sneakers.

Hiroshi Fujiwara of Japan is known as “The Godfather of Streetwear”, and his collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand are classic. Furthermore, as he explains the Morbo portal, it sowed the seed that influenced future brands like BAPE, Supreme and Palace, among others.

“Fujiwara is and will continue to be a key player, since despite having made several contributions over the years that govern what we know today as Streetwear, Today he continues to work through Nike HTM with Tinker Hatfield and Mark Parker, giving us a promising future in the world of collaborations”, says Morbo.

Now Fujiwara arrives with the Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel, now available on the official portal of Converse.

Let’s learn more about the Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel

Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel the Converse Zapatillas

The boots Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel hit the market with two classic Converse colorways, the Black and the Egret. They are special for any type of wardrobe, in words of Hypebeast.

They maintain the upper part of cotton twill, with long durability, plus OrthoLite cushioning on the sole, for greater comfort.

The studded sole ensures the grip in each step.

And to further highlight the Converse style, its silver eyelets are still present, combined with the license plate on the heel and the company patch with the star in the middle area.

The value of the Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel is 120 dollars.