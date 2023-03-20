Cornstarch Alfajores: an easy proposal to do with the kids and enjoy a delicious snack

One of the best moments when the chill arrives is snack time. And for this occasion there is no more fun proposal than cooking with the boys. For autumn evenings, we suggest some delicious cornstarch alfajores.

The ingredients needed for the dough for this sweet proposal are 150 grams of cornstarch, 100 grams of 0000 flour, 80 grams of sugar, 100 grams of butter, 2 egg yolks and a teaspoon of baking powder. This will yield two dozen cornstarch alfajores.

It is recommended to use pastry dulce de leche.

The elaboration of the tapitas of the Cornstarch Alfajorcitos it is simple. First, you will have to place the butter at room temperature together with the sugar in a bowl. Once it is well incorporated, add the two egg yolks and beat.

From that moment on, the preparation of this delight continue with the incorporation of the dry: flour and cornstarch, previously sifted, with a pinch of baking powder. With a first step in the container and then on the counter, each element will have to be incorporated.

The dough is the key to these alfajores.

Once a homogeneous mass is obtained, a stretching technique suggested by pastry chefs can be used. Place plastic wrap on the counter, then the bun and cover with film again. At that moment, it must be kneaded so that it is finished.

Then, with a round cutter, after having removed the film at the top, the covers will be made, which will be arranged on the plate without handling them too much because they soften easily. After a step through the fridge, they will go into the oven at 180º for approximately 10 minutes.

They can not only carry grated coconut, but also grains.

The filling, the most beautiful task

In this step of the recipe for Cornstarch Alfajorcitos It is when the boys can participate, because it is easy and fun. To assemble this delight, you will have to place pastry dulce de leche on a lid and put another on top.

This preparation is ideal for a sweet table.

By squeezing both caps, the dulce de leche will cover the entire circle. You can add grated coconut around it or colored granules. The filling can also be with red fruit jam.