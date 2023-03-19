Corregidora Stadium reopens after a year of punishment

Mexico City.- After 379 days, the fans return to the Corregidora Stadium, for Querétaro-Juárez.

Without the presence of bars, a security operation of at least 1,200 elements and up to five access filters, the house of the Gallos Blancos will be permanently under the magnifying glass after the barbarism of a year ago.

It was March 5, 2022 when blood flowed in La Corregidora. Now, the club appeals to the smile of soccer, that of Ronaldinho, as the godfather of this reopening.

It’s just that neither the happiness of the Brazilian nor the fact that Gallos has support in the stands seem enough for the miracle to be consumed: Querétaro will probably pay 80 million pesos for being the last in the Table of Quotients. He is 13 points behind Xolos and now only has 21 to play.

The security challenge implies not only coordination between the different state and municipal corporations, but also logistics, since the use of the Fan ID will be mandatory, which could cause delays in entering the Gallos Blancos house; there are 58 banned fans.

The match looks more attractive because of the context than because of the quality of the opponents, since Querétaro is penultimate in the standings, with eight points, while Juárez is fourteenth, with 12 points.

CLOSURE 2023 / J12

QUERÉTARO-JUAREZ

7:05 pm

