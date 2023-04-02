Corrientes: two women are found murdered and a man who was injured next to them is detained | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday April 02, 2023 | 12:29 p.m.

A complaint to 911 for violent blows and shouting alerted the Corrientes City Police. Upon arriving at the precarious house, they had a horrendous discovery: two murdered women and a man who had injuries, apparently from a knife.

For these hours, the main hypothesis is that the man killed the two women and then tried to commit suicide. He was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the double femicide.

The victims were found this Saturday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., in a house located on Calle Andalucía at 3000, between Chacabuco and Reconquista, in the Villa Raquel neighborhood in the capital of Corrientes. They were 36 and 61 years old. According to local media reports, it would be a niece and an aunt.

In the same house, a 40-year-old man was found, a partner of the 36-year-old woman, who presented injuries from stab wounds.

As detailed by the spokespersons, one of the investigative lines follows the hypothesis of an alleged double femicide, based on suspicions that the injured man has attempted suicide.

“It may also have happened that one of the victims tried to defend themselves and cut it off,” one of the investigative sources assured the Télam agency.

The only suspect linked to the case was urgently referred to the Hospital Escuela General San Martín for care and was made available to the judicial authorities: his status is confidential.

The investigation is directed by the prosecutor of the Specific Investigations Unit (UFIC) Sonia Meza, with the intervention of the Eighth Police Station of Corrientes, the Criminal Investigation Directorate and the Homicide Division of the provincial Police.

