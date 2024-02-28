Costa Rica is besieged by violence and drug trafficking

SAINT JOSEPH. The former president of Costa Rica Laura Chinchilla (2010-2014) expressed her deep concern about the increase in violence in the country, especially that related to drug trafficking.

The former president wrote on her account on the social network

Chinchilla refers to the situation in Costa Rica, where violence is not hidden. Murders are no longer front-page news, and the word “shooting” has become ubiquitous in the headlines. Homicides are no longer limited to the night, it is not unusual to see an armed attack in broad daylight on a busy avenue in the capital.

The tranquility that characterized this country, internationally recognized for its peace, is marred by an increase in homicide rates that places it at the head of the continent in the last decade. The violence has even reached schools, where attacks between students occur.

According to data from the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ), the most violent year in the history of the country was 2023, with 907 homicides and a rate of 17.2 percent per 100 thousand inhabitants, meaning that the homicide rate was increased by 38 percent compared to 2020.

The causes of this scourge, according to police and judicial authorities, are drug trafficking, the main factor responsible for more than 60 percent of homicides; territorial disputes between gangs for control of drug trafficking; easy access to firearms, including assault rifles. Coupled with social inequality, poverty, unemployment and lack of opportunities.

Fear and anxiety among the population

In Costa Rica, insecurity, fear and anxiety prevail among the population. This results in the deterioration of the social fabric, mistrust and social fragmentation, damage to the economy and negative impact on tourism and investment.

OIJ director Randall Zúñiga recently attributed most of those deaths to fights between drug trafficking groups. “The modality of reckoning (revenge) increased by 70 percent, a figure that they did not manage before. The maximum was around 65 percent.”

Zúñiga added that from April 2023 the trend predicted that the annual number of homicides would reach a new record close to 900 deaths. By 2024, it is considered necessary to “flatten the curve” of increase.

According to surveys, the population considers crime to be the country’s biggest problem, and the government of Rodrigo Chaves has not managed to stop homicides despite recognizing the seriousness of the problem since August 2022.

Expert analysts on crime, violence and insecurity point out that Costa Rica is like the rest of Central America, a drug bridge that goes from South America to the United States and Europe. Along the way, money, drugs and weapons reinforce small cartels that are increasingly more organized.

Plans to combat violence

Opposition parties in Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly are pushing for a series of legal reforms to combat violence. These reforms include increasing pretrial detention time and restricting alternative measures for serving sentences. However, some specialists consider that these measures are not enough.

For its part, the Government of Rodrigo Chaves has also proposed more drastic measures, such as penalizing minors as adults in cases of contract killings and allowing the extradition of nationals suspected of drug trafficking. However, these measures face constitutional limits and objections from some experts.

The National Plan to Fight Violence of the Costa Rican government is based on three fundamental axes Prevention: investing in programs for youth at risk and vulnerable communities; in education to strengthen values ​​and training for life; generate employment opportunities for young people and people at risk of social exclusion.

Another axis would be repression: it is essential to strengthen security forces, invest in personnel, training and equipment, combat organized crime by implementing strategies to dismantle criminal gangs and drug trafficking. Carry out judicial reforms and avoid impunity.

Finally, the rehabilitation axis: implement social reintegration programs, providing opportunities to people who are serving their sentences so that they can reintegrate into society, in addition to providing support and assistance to victims of violence.

A joint effort by the government, civil society, the international community, companies, the media and academia is necessary to combat violence in Costa Rica.

(email protected)

Source: Social network