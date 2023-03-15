Costamagna: “We have been working with the fields since the first day of management, meeting historical needs”

The province of Santa Fe is one of the districts hardest hit by the context of drought that is going through the entire region. Losses of more than 50% are estimated in their main crops: corn and soybeans. This phenomenon also puts all livestock, dairy, poultry and swine activities at risk, economies whose fate is tied to that of agricultural activity. For this reason, from the Provincial Government, the Minister of Production, Science and Technology, Daniel Costamagna, demands from the Nation “a greater understanding and urgent measures” that allow no agricultural producer and no company to close their doors.

Within the framework of the Agricultural Emergency, Santa Fe has been working together with all the institutions involved since February 2022. “We coordinate actions with the countryside from the first day of management, meeting historical needs,” Costamagna highlighted. The provincial management made 1.9 billion pesos available to the agricultural sector, while the National Government, at the end of that year, promised to contribute resources for a similar amount. “Of those national funds, only 653 million arrived. We are waiting for another 1,300 million more that were promised by the Nation but are not yet in Santa Fe. From the Province we are preparing all the institutional mechanisms to quickly and efficiently distribute this fund of 4 billion pesos, which is being assigned through financial tools, non-refundable contributions and purchase of equipment for the provision of water. Hopefully we will soon find a similar operation in the National Government”, assured the minister, who also announced that compensation for dairy producers will soon begin to be disbursed within the framework of the national Impulso Tambero program, incorporating some 3 billion more pesos for the productive network of Santa Fe.

Beyond these resources already committed, the official stated that “the situation that the countryside is going through is critical, it has an impact on all the agricultural, industrial, and commercial chains of the province, and warrants exceptional decisions, similar to those adopted in the framework of the health emergency by Covid-19. During the pandemic, Santa Fe demonstrated that the resources assigned to the industry, commerce and tourism sectors allowed not only its permanence but also a level of growth that put it at the forefront at the national level in terms of generation of employment, industrial activity and foreign trade, so much so that 2022 was its record year in terms of foreign currency generation. It should not be forgotten that one of every four dollars that enter the country originates in Santa Fe. All this justifies that extraordinary efforts be made in this crisis due to drought that the countryside is going through “.” We need the National Government to take dimension of it ”, he affirmed.

According to Costamagna, the efforts made by the Province during the drought do not constitute an isolated accompaniment, but rather are one more measure in a series of public policies aimed at the development of agriculture in Santa Fe: “In this government administration, the accompaniment that was provided for the industry was huge. It should not be forgotten that the Santa Fe de Pie program provided the largest financing in the history of the Province for its productive sector. They were 26.5 billion, which today would be around 50 billion, where the provincial State invested in subsidies to reach rates of 16%. We also have 1,000 kilometers of rural roads built and under construction, and we have connected 100 rural schools with all that this means for families living in the countryside. Works in the submeridional lowlands have also been addressed, a historical debt that was owed to that region and that is unprecedented in terms of water and productive investment. Production roads, cross routes, bridges and culverts have been built like never before”, he explained.

Finally, the head of the Santa Fe production portfolio highlighted: “Despite the contingencies it faces, the Santa Fe agricultural sector continues to invest, thinking about growing. Recently, at Expoagro, we made 4 billion pesos available in credits through Banco de Santa Fe and they were exhausted in 3 days. More than 150 agricultural implements were sold, mostly high-tech planters. This clearly describes the Santa Fe agricultural producer, who continues to invest in extreme and serious situations.”

New emergency law

Daniel Costamagna recalled that Omar Perotti’s management promoted an unprecedented bill, a historical claim of the sector such as the Agricultural Risk Management System. This initiative is the result of exhaustive joint work between the provincial Executive, agricultural entities and scientific and technological institutions linked to the activity, especially the Confederation of Rural Associations of the Province of Santa Fe (Carsfe).

“Today, this project has been approved by the Senate and is awaiting treatment in the House of Representatives. In this instance, we believe that there should be a greater commitment to support all of us who were involved in its preparation. The sanction of the Law will allow the producer to have an essential tool in the management of their companies”, concluded the minister.