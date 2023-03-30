Coti from “Big Brother” marked youth fashion with his collection of micro bikinis

The reality show hosted by Santiago del Moro not only consecrated the great winner, Marcos Ginocchio, among the public, but also other participants, Coti of “Big Brother” is one of them.

Despite Coti of “Big Brother“She had been away from home for weeks before the program ended, the young woman from Corrientes already had a very special place in the hearts and memories of viewers.

Coti’s look for the final gala of “Big Brother”.

The great popularity of Coti of “Big Brother“He makes proposals to be on television rain down on him, as well as the number of followers he has on social networks increases day after day, thousands who remain attentive to his particular choice in terms of fashion to set trends.

Rabbit’s girlfriend from “Big Brother” is one of the most active celebrities in the virtual world. There, she usually shares part of her daily routine with her fans and the different outfits she chooses to follow the latest trends.

The microbikinis, without a doubt, are a preferenceespecially during the summer season, and the famous young woman knows it. It has a collection within which there is a brick-colored two-piece set, one fuchsia with details in other fluorescent tones, one that combines the colors French blue and apple green and, finally, a total black suit.

no surprise in the end

Although no one could know for sure who would win the controversial and popular program until Santiago del Moro took the sheet with the final results out of the envelope, some former participants already suspected what the big night would be like.

Marcos Ginocchio, the 22-year-old from Salta who is studying Law, was established last Monday as the winner of the 2022 edition of the reality show.

Coti of “Big Brother“He did not seem startled to see that Marcos was the winner, over Nacho and Julieta. Although the Corrientes tried to make peace with the third finalist, everything indicates that the betrayals that occurred within the house are not easy to forgive.