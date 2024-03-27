Could Rubio be Trump’s vice presidential ticket? These are the options

MIAMI .- Senator Marco Rubio emerged as a potential vice presidential candidate on Donald’s ticket Trump, despite the constitutional and Electoral College challenges that this entails, given the origins of both in Florida.

Rubio’s inclusion on Trump’s list of potential running mates is notable, especially considering the steady growth of that list and the breadth of candidates being considered.

Rubio, recognized for his impact on foreign policy and his influence among Hispanic voters, could be a valuable asset for Trumpwho seeks to broaden his appeal among various segments of the electorate.

Rubio’s challenges and options

However, a USA Today analysis shows that Rubio’s election would face a particular challenge due to restrictions imposed by the Constitution and Electoral College rules, which ‘discourage’ the nomination of presidential and vice-presidential candidates from the same state.

This is due to the Twelfth Amendment, which states that voters cannot vote for both candidates if they both reside in the same state. However, there are precedents, such as Dick Cheney’s change of residence in 2000, that suggest possible solutions to this obstacle.

Cheney, who originally lived in Texas, the same state as George W. Bush, found himself facing a constitutional dilemma similar to the one Rubio could face if he is considered for the vice presidency by Donald Trump.

To resolve this inconvenience and ensure the viability of his nomination without contravening the constitutional provisions, Cheney chose to change his residence to Wyomingstate where he had previously lived.

This change of residency allowed the Bush-Cheney ticket to avoid Electoral College restrictions, ensuring that Texas electors could vote for both without breaking the law. The question is, would Rubio be willing to move states?

Another option would be for Florida voters to vote for Trump as president, but not Rubio as vice president, although this presents its own challenges, especially considering the possibility that the final decision will fall to the Senate, where the opposing party could have control.

Rubio’s potential

Despite these challenges, Rubio’s candidacy as vice president offers strategic advantages for Trump. Not only does Rubio have the potential to appeal to Hispanic voters, but he can also appeal to other Republican voters and leaders who have expressed reservations about Trump.

Rubio’s experience on foreign policy issues also would add a valuable dimension to the campaign.

In this context, the possibility of Rubio being seriously considered for the vice presidency under Trump’s nomination illustrates an interesting dynamic within the Republican Party, and shows an effort to unify various factions and expand the party’s reach heading into the elections.

Although the final decision is far from being announced and Trump faces other immediate challenges, Rubio’s mention highlights the strategic deliberations at stake and the possible ways to overcome legal and constitutional obstacles in the formation of a powerful presidential ticket.