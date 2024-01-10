Councilor of Via del Mar asks to reconsider Peso Pluma’s invitation to the festival

MIAMI.- The success of the corridos tumbados has spread exponentially thanks to artists who have focused on internationalizing the gender Mexican musical. Weight Pluma is an example of this, the artist in 2023 conquered different stages and became one of the most acclaimed musical artists, managing to be invited to important music festivals.

However, although he has many fans, there are also those who mainly disagree with his lyrics.

Such is the case of Ren Lues, councilor of Via del Mar, who has expressed his discontent with the decision that Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, the first name of the singer, Be one of the musicians invited to the most important musical show in Chile.

It turned out that Lues asked Mayor Macarena Ripamonti Serrano to reconsider the fact.

“The truth is that its content impacted me and made me reflect a lot on the music and lyrics of the so-called corridos tumbados in which the artist makes an explicit apology for violence and armed confrontations, organized crime and corruption, drug trafficking and of the drug cartels,” said the political activist in an open letter that was sent to the mayor, through the medium BioBio Chile.

Rejection of drug trafficking

Lues stated that the lyrics of Peso Pluma refer to the luxuries that are easily obtained when one is a member of a criminal group, and emphasized that young people are more likely to be seduced by that life.

“Jewelry, luxuries, vehicles, weapons, a life that especially seduces the youngest because of the speed and ease with which they are told they can achieve everything by going above and beyond the law.”

Likewise, the councilor recalled that both Chile and Via del Mar are victims of drug trafficking, so a musical genre that applauds violence and drugs should not be celebrated. “Drug trafficking is the greatest tragedy we have in Chile and in Via del Mar, generating all forms of crime that today overwhelms our country and our city.”

“These corridos tumbados are not neutral: they relate the way of life of the drug trafficker, trying to create an infamous and shameful cultural legacy that, instead of promoting order and justice, promote a series of illegal, unethical and antisocial behaviors that corrupt the “I believe that it is not appropriate to use channels, resources and public spaces to promote this genre of music and songs linked to drug trafficking, since, as a society, we should not romanticize criminal figures with their dramatic history of violence and blood,” he said.

This is not the first request that the mayor has received, since previously the Chilean sociologist and academic, Alberto Mayol, spoke on the matter.