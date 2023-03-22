Counter-Strike 2 officially announced, coming Summer 2023

Valve officially announced Counter-Strike 2 in the evening and also named a release period.

Counter-Strike 2 aims to herald a new era for the game that has been popular for many years.

Free upgrade

Those who play CS:GO will receive Counter-Strike 2 as a free upgrade, for which Valve promises nothing less than “the greatest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike history”.

Some CS:GO players can already participate in a limited test phase starting today.



The full feature list will not be revealed until launch, but you can expect improved and reworked maps, dynamic smoke grenades, reworked effects and sounds, and tick-rate independent gameplay.

In addition, all items from CS:GO can be transferred to Counter-Strike 2, you can find more about this on the official website.

What’s up with the dynamic smoke grenades? As the name suggests, their smoke spreads dynamically and penetrates through doors, broken windows and other areas. The smoke particles also interact with the lighting system.