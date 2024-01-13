Couple accused of robbing elderly woman at gunpoint in Miami appear in court

They appeared in court Mario Cabassa (48 years old) y Raquel Hernandez (36) accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint when she arrived at the parking lot of the condominium where she resides, located on 18th Street and 15th Avenue in the northwest of the city of Miami.

“The victim was parking her car when she sees that the arrested woman is in front of her with the cell phone as if she were talking on the phone and when she looks to the side, the man is with the rifle and says ‘give me your wallet,'” he said. Mike Vega, spokesperson for the Miami police in statements to America Tevé.

Fearful, the woman handed over her purse and the criminals fled the scene in a black SUV.

Defendant’s mugshot (Miami-Dade.gov)

Vega reported that the couple had committed several robberies under the same mode of operation.

“This is the same thing they did in at least three cases in which they were also arrested: they used the rifle and the truck.”Vega added.

The authorities do not rule out that there are other victims and urge people to report.

“The more charges we can put on these people, the better we can ensure they stay in jail”concluded the Miami police spokesperson.

The accused used an electronic shackle that she removed and left abandoned in the vehicle in which they were traveling.and thanks to that the authorities managed to locate them.

After what happened, neighbors hope that security in the building will be increased.

“All those doors are open and everyone knows the door code and the same for the entrance door,” a resident of the condominium told the aforementioned media.

Mario Cabassa and Raquel Hernández appeared in criminal court on Thursday accused of armed robbery, where Judge Mindy S. Glazer denied them the right to bail.

The couple has an extensive criminal history. Cabassa has faced charges of federal theft and fraud, and Raquel Hernández faces at least six accusations that include theft and driving with a suspended license.

Although the nationality of those arrested has not been officially revealed, on social networks a commentator assured that the woman is of Cuban origin and the man is Honduran, something that is not confirmed.