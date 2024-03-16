Couple arrested for throwing their deceased baby in the trash in Florida

Authorities in Hollywood, Florida, arrested a couple who last January threw the body of a newborn into a garbage container.

Brenda Feliciano, 36, has been identified as the child’s mother. She and Terence Briggance Warren, 59 years old – it has not been reported whether he is the father – were arrested on Thursday, accused of not reporting the child’s death to the medical examiner. The man also faces a charge of improper disposal of a corpse.

According to the arrest affidavit, to which he had access NBC6the baby “appeared to be in healthy condition with no apparent signs of trauma.”

The report does not explain the man’s connection to the baby, but details that he did not report her death to the coroner on January 7. The next day, she moved his body and disposed of it by putting it in a bag and throwing it in the container.

Police located Warren after identifying him on surveillance videos that showed him driving a white Kia Sorrento to an apartment building, removing a bag from the passenger window and then throwing it into the dumpster.

Detectives found blood on the passenger seat.

On the other hand, on the detainee’s cell phone there was a text message from Brenda sent on January 2 that said: “I’m almost 40 weeks pregnant.”

In February, the woman was arrested on a non-narcotics warrant. Investigators compared her DNA to that on the handles of her bag and confirmed that her baby was his.

It has not been reported whether the child was born in a hospital or the cause of death.

On January 8, a construction worker found dead baby in dumpster located in front of a building in Hollywood, in the area of ​​South Federal Highway and Rodman Street.

Officer Christian Lata, spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, asked neighbors to collaborate to clarify the incident.

In addition, he called on Tesla car drivers to check their cameras. “These vehicles have surveillance around their cars 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said at the time.