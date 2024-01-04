Court ruling against governor of Santa Cruz is spurious and illegal

PEACE. The former president of Bolivia, Carlos Mesa, rejects a “new attack by the BUT against Santa Cruz” in reference to a recent ruling by the Plurinational Constitutional Court (TCP) that seeks to remove the governor Luis Fernando Camacho currently a political prisoner.

The proposal was made by Mesa, through his account on the social network

It is important to note that Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, a 45-year-old businessman elected governor of Santa Cruz and a bastion of the right-wing opposition, was arrested on December 28, 2022, after the complaint of promoting a so-called “coup d’état” against then-president Evo Morales (2006-2019) and accused of terrorism for his participation in the 2019 protests against electoral fraud by Morales’ left-wing political party MAS.

Camacho declares his innocence and his supporters denounce that his arrest is an act of political persecution.

Embed – We reject the new MAS attack against Santa Cruz that now seeks to strip Governor Luis Fernando Camacho, today a political prisoner, of his mandate through a spurious ruling by the TCP that exercises functions illegally and that serves the political interests of the government — Carlos D. Mesa Gisbert (@carlosdmesag) January 3, 2024

Now the TCP determines that the opposition leader Camacho be replaced by his vice governor at the head of the department of Santa Cruz, according to a ruling released this Tuesday, January 2.

Camacho, for his part, and from prison, states in his account on the social network

Camacho added that dictatorships are like that. “First they persecute, imprison and then destroy institutions and trample on the rights of people and peoples. “I am not surprised by the MAS, but I am surprised by the attitude that Vice Governor Mario Aguilera has decided to take.”

The TCP’s decision is criticized by the Bolivian opposition and by international organizations such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which has asked the Bolivian government to suspend the application of the sentence while its legality is investigated and respect the rule of law and human rights.

The Bolivian government has defended the TCP decision and has accused the opposition of trying to destabilize the country.

(email protected)

Source: Social Network