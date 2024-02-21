Court summons Dani Alves, who is still waiting for his sentence

BARCELONA.- The Brazilian footballer Dani Alves awaiting sentencing in the trial for alleged rape, was summoned on Thursday by the court that held the trial two weeks ago in Barcelona the instance announced this Wednesday.

“The secretariat of section 21 of the Barcelona Court has summoned, for tomorrow, February 22 at 10 a.m., all parties to the procedure, including the accused in the case known as the ‘Alves case’, for the notification process,” he indicated. the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) in a brief statement.

Contacted by AFP, neither the court nor the parties’ lawyers confirmed whether the magistrates will then report the sentence, as seems likely and indicated by several Spanish media, or if they will only communicate their decision on the latest request for provisional release made by the defense of the soccer player.

Dani Alves (4).jpg Soccer player Dani Alves makes a gesture during a match in the Mexican soccer Apertura Tournament, on September 4, 2022. AFP

The former FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player, 40, was tried from February 5 to 7 for the alleged rape of a young woman in the bathroom of an exclusive area of ​​the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​on the night of the 30th to the 7th. December 31, 2022.

The Prosecutor’s Office demands a sentence of nine years in prison for Alves, who has been in provisional prison for more than 12 months and denies having raped the woman, with whom he claims he had consensual relations.

“She was not obliged to be there,” the footballer said about the young woman, during his statement on the last day of the trial.

The other version in the case of Dani Alves:

In her conclusions during the hearing, prosecutor Elisabet Jiménez considered, however, that the complainant presented an “absolutely credible story” since the investigations began, and assured that Alves used “violence” to force the young woman, who continues in psychological treatment since what happened.

One of the most successful footballers in history, Alves played for clubs such as Sevilla and Juventus Turin, in addition to being part of Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola’s successful Barça team. When the events occurred he was briefly in Barcelona, ​​after returning from the World Cup in Qatar.

Source: AFP