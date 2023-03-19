Covid-19: bivalent vaccine is available for priority audiences

From this Thursday (21), all priority groups can now be vaccinated with the bivalent vaccine against covid-19. According to guidance given in the This Thursday (17) by the Ministry of Health, states and municipalities should start calling people to get vaccinated with the complementary dose.

Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine began to be applied at the end inside National Movement for Vaccinationlaunched on the 27th, for seniors over 70 years of age, immunocompromised people, employees and people living in long-term institutions, indigenous people, riverside dwellers and quilombo communities.

According to local assessments, vaccination could move on to other priority groups, provided that the first ones had achieved good coverage. So far, according to the Ministry of Health, more than 4.1 million booster doses have been applied with the bivalent vaccine, available only to those who completed the basic cycle with two doses and received the two initial boosters at least 4 months ago.

Pfizer’s bivalent vaccines offer protection against the original variant of the virus that causes covid-19 and against strains that emerged later, including Omicron, the variant of concern at the moment. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has already certified the safety of doses available in Brazil.

priority audience

You can get vaccinated against covid-19 with the bivalent dose the elderly aged 60 years or over, population deprived of freedom, adolescents fulfilling socio-educational measures, employees of the system of deprivation of freedom, pregnant and puerperal women and health workers.

The vaccine is also available for adolescents and adults aged 12 and over within the priority groups: people living in long-term care facilities and their workers; immunocompromised people; indigenous, riverside and quilombola peoples; and people with permanent disabilities.

The Ministry of Health reinforces the need for vaccination to protect against the severe forms of covid-19, which has killed nearly 700,000 people in Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

