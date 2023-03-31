Covid-19: Hollywood will abandon its health protocol

Almost three years after its implementation, the health protocol that allowed American filming to resume during the pandemic will soon be abandoned.

Would the page of the pandemic be definitively turned? As of May 12, the anti-Covid-19 protocol put in place by Hollywood in September 2020 to allow filming to resume will be abandoned.

These agreements signed by a group of unions in the profession expire on this date and will not be renewed, according to the Hollywood Reporter. They provided for a strict screening system and authorized productions to require the vaccination of their employees under certain conditions, still according to the specialized media.

“The end of the health emergency”

“With the end of the health emergency and the expiration of safety agreements related to Covid-19, employers will continue to be individually responsible for ensuring safe workspaces for their employees”, specifies a statement from a coalition. of unions.

“But they will have to put in place their own agreements with the corresponding unions before putting in place any protocol related to Covid.

The screenings will nevertheless continue to be observed in certain cases, in particular before the scenes of intimacy.

As noted Varietythe union’s decision follows that of the US federal government, which announced the end of the state of emergency for May 11.

The rules had become more flexible last January, in particular by letting go of the reins on filming taking place in the areas least affected by hospitalizations linked to Covid-9.

The vaccination obligation was undoubtedly the most controversial measure of the protocol put in place, denounced in particular by the president of SAG-AFTRA, the largest Hollywood union, Fran Drescher. But more and more voices have been raised in recent months to question the legitimacy of the rules still in force on the sets, at a time of declining contamination.