Covid-19: SP vaccinates pregnant and puerperal women with Pfizer’s bivalent

As of this Monday (20), pregnant and postpartum women begin to be vaccinated against covid-19 in the city of São Paulo. City Hall estimates that 130,000 women receive the bivalent vaccine from the US manufacturer Pfizer.

Pfizer’s bivalent vaccines offer protection against the original variant of the virus that causes covid-19 and against strains that emerged later.

Vaccination is carried out from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, in basic health units (UBS) and in Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMA). On Saturdays, the Integrated AMAs/UBSs also provide immunization at the same time.

The vaccine also remains available for people over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed people over 12 years of age, indigenous people and residents of long-term institutions.

Immunization is intended for those who have already completed the basic vaccination scheme against covid-19 or including those who have already received one or two booster doses. The interval between the most recent dose should be four months.

Vaccination point addresses are available at Health Department website.

