Covid: reinforcement with Pfizer vaccine increases protection | metropolises

A Brazilian study by researchers at Albert Einstein Hospital shows new evidence of the benefits of heterologous vaccination against Covid-19. The data indicate that reinforcement with an immunizer based on messenger RNA (mRNA) – such as those from Pfizer and Moderna – manages to increase the protection obtained after two doses of Coronavac or AstraZeneca.

The survey was carried out with 11,427 health professionals at Albert Einstein, between the months of January and December 2021, when the country was experiencing an increase in cases related to the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The results of the analysis were published in February of this year, in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The study compared the effectiveness of vaccination in four different situations: among professionals who received only two doses of Coronavac; two from Coronavac and a booster with Pfizer; primary regimen with AstraZeneca and AstraZeneca plus Pfizer booster.

Among professionals who received only the two doses of Coronavac, 31.5% were later diagnosed with Covid-19. In the group that completed the vaccination schedule with a Pfizer booster, the rate dropped to 0.9%.

For subjects vaccinated with two doses of AstraZeneca, the positivity rate for the infection was 9.8%, compared to 1% for those who received the extra dose of Pfizer.

“The most interesting thing about this study is that it proves that, regardless of the vaccine the employee received, the result was similar after the booster with the mRNA vaccine. The number of individuals who had Covid after the third dose was very low,” said researcher Alexandre Marra, lead author of the study, when metropolises.

The research coordinator, Luiz Vicente Rizzo, points out that, although two doses of Coronavac or AstraZeneca prevent against Covid, the addition of a booster with the immunizer Pfizer further reduced the chances of infection.

“The retrospective cohort study among healthcare professionals found that there is significantly greater protection from this booster immunization. Thus, we were able to map out the best strategies to reduce and manage the impact of the virus”, suggests Rizzo.

importance of reinforcement

According to Alexandre Marra, studies like the one led by him show the need for the population to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to maintain high levels of protection.

